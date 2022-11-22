Bhadradri: Forest Ranger Killed In An Attack By Guthi Koya Tribals

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A Forest Range Officer was killed in a tribal attack allegedly by the Guthi Koyas at Bendalapadu forest area in Chandrugonda Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday afternoon over the podu lands cultivation issue.

As per initial reports, Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chalamala Srinivasa Rao had received information that the tribals were illegally felling trees that were planted by the Forest department near Yerrabodu plantation close to the Bendalapadu forest area. The tribals as part of clearing lands for the Podu cultivation were felling the trees. Srinivasa Rao and Bendalapadu section officer Rama Rao had gone to stop the felling of trees. They tried to stop them and in the ongoing argument, things turned ugly and both the officers were attacked by the tribals who were in large numbers. Rama Rao managed to escape, however, Srinivasa Rao was said to be attacked with sickles and sharp weapons by the Guthi Koya tribes and hacked indiscriminately even as he fell to the ground.

The Forest Ranger received grievous injuries on the neck, face, and chest. The injured forest officer was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Chandragonda Mandal where he was initially treated. He was later shifted to Khammam Government Hospital for better treatment but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The forest officials working with him were in tears and while speaking to a Sakshi reporter said that he was always duty-bound and had also received a gold medal for his services last year.

The clashes between forest officials and tribals who claim rights over podu lands under cultivation meant for tribals and other forest-dwellers has been raging in the State for many years. In September tribal people at Gandlagudem village in Aswaraopet mandal clashed with forest officials after the latter destroyed crop plantations on the podu land in the village leading to protests by the tribals asking the government on how they should make ends meet.

