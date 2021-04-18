Bhadrachalam Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam Prasadam Online Booking

Every year, Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahostavam will be held on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami in the famous Bhadrachalam Temple in Telangana. The department of Posts brought an online booking for Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahostavam Prasadam (Kalyana Thalambralu).

Interested persons can book the prasadam at https:/telanganapostalcircle.in/eshop or nearby post office by paying the delivery charges of Rs 300. The bookings will be done by April 19, and prasadam will deliver through speed post by April 30.

It is known that in 2020 all the festivals were halted because of covid-19. Now, the same situation has come again. The festivals have to be celebrated at home as devotees are not allowed into the temple. Some temples were closed due to the rise of covid cases.