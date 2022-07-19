Bhadradri Kothagudem: The incessant rains lashing Telangana for the past few days have affected the supply of drinking water in more than 2,000 villages in different parts of the State. Even as the floodwaters recede, residents of Bhadrachalam in the district are in dire straits now as the drinking water supply from Mission Bhagiratha has been contaminated.

The officials made this announcement on Tuesday that the drinking water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha in Bhadrachalam was contaminated in the wake of heavy rains in the district recently. They said that the drinking water pipes and drains were broken leading to contamination of drinking water which was coming out from taps. The officials have warned the people of Bhadrachalam not to drink the water.

They said that steps were being undertaken to have the pipes and drains cleaned as soon as possible and ensure clean drinking water is supplied at the earliest. They have advised people to drink only boiled and cooled water untill the problem is solved.

If there is any suspicion that the water was found to be contaminated in their areas, the officials said that the information should be shared with them on these two phone numbers -7995660289 and 9948139928.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town has now started receding and the Telangana state government continued to maintain relief camps for flood victims, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday. He said the flood level in the river is expected to come down gradually below the third warning level and it will continue to recede further.

