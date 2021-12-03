Bhadrachalam: Infant Dies, Relative Allege Medical Negligence

An infant died due to alleged medical negligence. The incident took place in Bhadrachalam. Going into the details, Durga Bhavani, a nine-month pregnant woman, a native of Shivakasipuram village of Vellurupadu Mandal, West Godavari district was admitted to the Government hospital of Bhadrachalam on November 28th.

She had a fever when she was admitted. Doctors performed the tests and said that she will deliver the baby through normal delivery. On that day, the relatives of the woman requested the doctors to perform C-section but the doctors didn't listen to them.

On Thursday, after the woman complained of labour pains, the doctors shifted her to the operation theatre. After some time, doctors said that the infant died. The father of the infant, Naveen said that his child died as the doctors didn't respond on time. Bhadrachalam Area Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. Rama Krishna said that the infant died due to some lung problem but not because of the doctor's negligence.