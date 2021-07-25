Bhadrachalam: Godavari Water Levels in Pushkar Ghat Nearing Danger Mark

KOTHAGUDEM: On Saturday evening, the Godavari River reached the second alert level near Bhadrachalam Pushkar Ghat in the district. District Collector D Anudeep stated that the river reached the first warning level of 43 feet at 7.45 a.m. and the second warning level of 48 feet at 5.40 p.m.

The Collector warned people who are living on the river banks to be alert as the water had reached the second warning level and forecasts suggested that it could rise further.

He arranged a teleconference with district and Mandal officials, instructing them to work in coordination while ensuring public safety.

Anudeep reported that 27 pregnant women in flood-affected areas of Cherla, Burgampad, Dummugudem, Bhadrachalam, Manugur, Aswapuram, and Pinapaka mandals have been sent to hospitals.

To manage emergencies, a control room has been established, and individuals can call these phone numbers: 08744-241950 and 08743-232444 for assistance, or submit images of the situation to the WhatsApp number: 9392919743.

The Collector made a surprise inspection of a relief center late Friday night and found medical staff missing from the facility. He instructed the officials in charge to issue show cause notes to employees who were missing from work and warned of serious repercussions if anyone was found to be ignoring work.

With the Godavari reaching the second alert level, backwaters swamped the region around Bhadradri temple's main entrance, and the Parnasala area near Bhadrachalam was submerged. The officials halted vehicular traffic on many flooded roadways.

Meanwhile, officials lifted the ten gates of the Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla Mandal to discharge 11,422 cusecs of surplus water downstream as the reservoir's water level hit 72.16 metres (the FRL is 74 metres).