Betting Rampant Ahead of Munugode Bypolls, Check Stakes

With just a week’s time left for the much-awaited Munugode by-elections to be conducted in the constituency, betting has become rampant across the region akin to the IPL cricket betting rackets. Reports suggest that bets are being placed on who the probable winners could be in the byelections.

According to sources, the bet amounts are extremely high, especially for a by-election and given the stakes involved for all the three main parties in the fray which are the TRS, BJP, and Congress.

As per the sources, bets worth hundreds of crores of rupees are being placed on the probable candidates. It has been reported that betting activities are being carried out online using e-payment methods which are becoming difficult for state officials to curtail.

Large-scale betting on elections normally takes place only during general elections. As per reports in TOI along with local punters, people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh districts of Krishna, Guntur, Bheemavaram, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam are camping in Hyderabad for this purpose.

It is reported that Rs 50,000 is being placed on BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Rs 30,000 on TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Rs 20,000 on Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy. Police department has formed teams to curb the illegal practice in the poll-bound Munugode constituency after reports of betting surfaced in the region.

Meanwhile with political heat in Munugode rising, the ruling TRS party and main contender BJP are taking the byelections very seriously and poll strategies have gone up a notch higher in comparison to general elections. TRS Supremo KCR is slated to address a public rally on October 30 in Chundur, that too just a day ahead of BJP leader JP Nadda’s visit to the constituency.

