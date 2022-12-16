HYDERABAD: In an interesting update the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued notices to actress Rakul Preet Singh and BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in the 2021 Sandalwood drugs case in Bengaluru.

The ED has instructed both of them to attend the hearing on the 19th of this month in the drug case.

Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy is the complainant in the TRS MLAs poaching case allegedly by BJP leaders at his farmhouse. He had recently recorded his statement in the 5th Additional Junior Civil Magistrate court on Tuesday. The MLAs poaching case was registered on October 26 based on a complaint filed by the MLA. Later, the case was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigations are going on at a brisk pace.

Last year, huge amounts of drugs worth Rs 4 crore were seized in Bangalore in February 2021. Bangalore police arrested a few Nigerians and along with their arrest, several people’s names including Tollywood actor Tanish's name had to come to light.

Kannada producer Shankar Gowda has already been interrogated by the police as he was the one who arranged the party. Doubts were expressed about the role of three MLAs including Pilot Rohith Reddy's links with the drug case as he had also attended the party with a person named Kalahar Reddy.

As part of the case, huge transactions had come to light and the case was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate prompting them to send notices over alleged illegal money transactions. BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy said that he had received ED notices in the drug case and revealed that he would cooperate and attend the hearing on the 19th of this month.

