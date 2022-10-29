Benefits of Karthika Snanam in Karthika Masam

Karthika Masam 2022: Devotees take a holy bath in the month of Karthika. It is one of the holiest months in the year according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees offer patram-pushpam and falam-toyam to Lord Shiva during the Karthika Masam. Most of the devotees take a holy dip in the nearby river and lit lamps.

Before taking a holy dip in the river, just chant these mantras

Namah kamalanabhaya namaste jalasayine |

Namastesthu hrishikesh gruhanarghyam namosthuthe ||

Kartikeham karishyami prataha sannam janardhana |

Prityartham tava devesh damodar mahasaya ||

Dhyatvaham tavam cha devesh jalesmin snathu mudyataha |

Tava prasadat papam may damodar vinyasyatu ||

Devotees believe that taking a holy bath in any river in the month of Karthika will bring good luck to them and they will get rid of all sins.

Generally, it is believed that devotees who take a holy bath will get rid of all sins but those who take a holy dip in the month of Karthika will get cleansed from the inside.

