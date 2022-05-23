Begum Bazaar Honour Killing: Key Facts Revealed In Remand Report

In a recent update to the Begum Bazaar honour killing case, Hyderabad city police have arrested four people and two other accused are absconding. A 24-year-old Neeraj Panwar was brutally murdered on May 20 allegedly by the relatives of his wife. The couple got married in April, last year and it was a love marriage. They have a two-month-old son. The accused were identified as Abhinanadan Yadav, K Vijay Yadav, K Sanjay Yadav, and Mahesh Aheer Yadav.

Key facts are revealed in the remand report. The mother of Sanjana told that she had warned Neeraj and Sanjana in advance about the consequences that will take place after their marriage but they didn't pay heed to her words.

The accused confessed during the police investigation that they had killed Neeraj as they lost respect in society due to the inter-caste marriage of Neeraj and Sanjana. They alleged that Neeraj had made provocative remarks to the people belonging to the Yadava Ahir Samaj after the marriage and the birth of the child. After the marriage of Neeraj and Sanjana, the family of the latter was devastated as the Yadav Samaj committee members stopped inviting the family members of Sanjana for any activities.

Sanjana after giving birth to her child spoke with her mother then the latter warned the couple not to come to Begum Bazaar under any circumstances. But the couple remained in Begum Bazaar. The accused planned to kill Neeraj anyway. They purchased swords and rods from the Jumeirah Bazaar on Thursday. They drank alcohol till the night before the incident. They attacked Neeraj when he was going on a bike with his grandfather.

