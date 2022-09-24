Hyderabad: A Traffic Home guard saved a baby when a beggar woman tried to dump in a dustbin near Konark theatre in Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

Unnamed mother, who was in an inabriated state, tried to dump her baby in a dustbin. The onlookers informed the home guard- Ramakrishna , who was performing his traffic regulation duties, about the incident. As soon as he reached the spot and rescued the baby and handed over to the mother.

Also Read: Hit and Run Case: Woman Dentist Succumbs to Injuries in Hyderabad