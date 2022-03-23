Become Partners In Telangana’s Progress: Minister KTR To IT Serve Alliance member Companies

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao addressed a group of over 250 members of the IT Serve Alliance on the topic "IT Investments in Telangana" in a meeting held at San Jose today.

IT Serve Alliance is a non-profit organization consisting of 1400+ Member Companies in the IT Staffing & Services Sector. It has 19 Chapters in 22 States across the USA. The total revenue of member companies is $10 Billion & these companies provide employment to 100,000 skilled IT specialists

He gave a detailed overview of the journey of Telangana State in the last seven years. He further added that under the able leadership of CM KCR, Telangana has become the most successful startup in the country.

Minister KTR informed the audience about the series of steps taken by the Telangana government to overcome teething troubles like power deficit and water shortage in the state.

He further explained the steps taken up to promote IT in Tier 2 cities like building Plug & Play infrastructure. Minister informed that IT Towers are now coming up in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar.

Minister KTR urged the members of IT Serve Alliance to explore investment opportunities in Tier 2 cities in Telangana and assured of all help to the prospective investors.