Beautification of MG Road in Hyderabad on Cards

In the coming days, the iconic MG Road and its surroundings in Secunderabad will undergo a massive makeover. The administration has a number of initiatives in the works that promise to improve the aesthetics of the area.

The Animal Husbandry Minister, T. Srinivas Yadav, along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, who went around the stretch that falls under the Ramgopalpet division, said the vicinities of the Mahatma Gandhi statue will undergo a major change with beautification.

He stated that another new Mahatma Gandhi statue will be built nearby, and the entire surroundings will be beautified. Aesthetically, the new monument will be encircled by gazebos, sitting configurations, and greenery.

According to a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation official, plans are underway to build a statue of a meditating Mahatma Gandhi similar to the one put up in the assembly (GHMC).

The Minister further instructed that the transformers be relocated and that a portion of the road/land near the current Gandhi Statue be purchased and beautified.

Footpaths, a security cabin, a small library, an entrance, restrooms, sitting arrangements, food courts, landscaping with seating needs, and footpaths are all planned as part of the project, said T. Rohit of Prayoga Architects, who designed the beautification project.

The GHMC authorities stated that they are making every attempt to offer a suitable recreational area with facilities on MG Road. The James Street Beautification Project includes numerous components, such as paved paths, sections of green development, and creatively designed design features.