BDS Student Kidnap Case: Prime Accused Naveen Reddy Arrested in Goa

Hyderabad: The prime accused in the BDS student kidnap case, Naveen Reddy was caught in Goa by the Telangana police on Tuesday night. He was shifted to the city on Wednesday and is being questioned by the police.

On December9,around 60 people armed with sticks and stones forced their way into the house of Damodar Reddy and took away his 24-year-old Vaishali and fled into the cars. They vandalised the house and also hit the girl’s father on his head when he tried to resist them.

The police have also registered cases against the accused under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. The girls’ family suspect the involvement of a young entrepreneur in the kidnapping of their daughter and vandalism on their house.

