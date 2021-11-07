BC Leader Krishnaiah Gets Threat Calls For Supporting TRS In Huzurabad Bypolls

National BC Welfare Association President R Krishnaiah on Saturday said that he is getting threat calls after the Huzurabad bypolls. He said that he has got nearly 1000 threat calls after the result of the Huzurabad bypoll has come out. He said that is getting calls from unknown numbers for supporting Gellu Srinivas Yadav of the ruling TRS in the recently concluded Huzurabad byelections. He submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister and DGP and urged them to provide security to him.

Speaking to the media, R Krishnaiah said that he had received more than a thousand phone calls in the last couple of days and asked the Home Minister and the DGP to take strict action against those who are calling him. He said that he always works for the welfare of the BCs and expressed his displeasure over wrong propaganda against him. He recalled the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also appreciated him for working for the welfare of the people.

Recently, rumours also broke out stating that the Krishnaiah is likely to join the TRS. However, the BC leader dismissed all the rumours.