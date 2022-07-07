BBetter to Sponsor 100 Indian Athletes For a Year

Hyderabad based healthcare startup BBETTER kickoffs #Khelengebehetar to sponsor sports nutrition for 100 Indian Athletes.

The campaign was launched on July 7 at BBETTER HQ in Hyderabad by Dr. Andrew Fleming (British Deputy High Commissioner). The other dignitaries present at the launch were Raju Vanapala – CEO of Way2News, Prithvi Chaitanya – Head of Partnerships at T Hub, Ajay Sakhamuri (Founder of MyClassBoard) amongst others.

BBETTER received an encouraging response of over 1700+ registration & shortlisted 100 athletes from various parts of the country who belong to different sports like badminton, powerlifting, Paralympic sports, boxing, football etc.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Arati Patil who is an International Para-Badminton Player said “Coming from humble beginnings, information as well as access to nutrition supplements is limited. And nutrition plays an important part in every athlete’s journey. This initiative will have a significant impact on the lives of the budding athletes, and I am happy to be a part.”

Upon launching the campaign, Dr Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh said “Upcoming athletes face a lot of challenges and it is welcoming to see an initiative from BBETTER to address one of these challenges. Access to high quality nutrition will have a positive impact on the Indian sports fraternity”

Post launching the campaign, Dr Andrew Fleming spoke to Arati Patil to know about her experiences. And congratulated Srikanth Ch, Varun Jampana & Rajesh Jampana the founders of BBETTER on the campaign launch.

Srikanth Ch, Founder & CEO of BBETTER said, “We thank Dr Andrew Fleming for launching our #KhelengeBehetar campaign that supports Indian athletes with nutrition sponsorship. The sponsorship is sure to boost the morale & performance of Indian athletes and will help them achieve more medals for the country”.

In the program, every athlete would receive a monthly subscription of their chosen supplements. This is Bbetter’s first step, reaching out to such athletes who hold the potential to break records when given the opportunity.

