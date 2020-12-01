Battle Of Ballots Begin In GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polling is currently underway under tight security. The polling started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. A total of 150 candidates are in fray from the ruling TRS party while the BJP has fielded 149 candidates followed by Congress with 146 candidates, TDP with 106 candidates and AIMIM with 51. A total of 415 candidates are trying their luck as independent candidates.

Of the total 74,67,256 voters, 38,89,637 are men where as 35,76,941 are women. A total of 9,101 polling stations have been set up in 150 wards in which 1,122 candidates are contesting the elections. For the smooth conduct of the election, sixty flying squads, two each for a GHMC circle and 30 statistical surveillance teams have been deployed.

The GHMC elections this time have witnessed the top BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath and others conducted public meetings and rallies in Hyderabad. On the other hand, TRS working president KT Rama Rao also participated in the roadshows and party meetings. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also adressed a public meeting on Saturday. The high decibel campaigning ended on Sunday. The leaders from different parties were seen involved in a verbal spat during the election campaign. TRS party urged the voters in Hyderabad to vote for the party that works for the development of the state and said that voters shouldn't fall prey to the divisive politics of BJP and AIMIM. The AIMIM and TRS have not signed an electoral pact for the GHMC polls.