Hyderabad: Bathukamma — a festival which signifies the cultural spirit of Telangana state, will be celebrated in eight countries across the world. The 9-days festival is set to begin on Sunday.

The TRS MLC K Kavitha launched Telangana Jagruthi's global Bathukamma celebrations poster at her residence here on Saturday. The state's unique culture of Bathukamma is being showcased and celebrated in a grand manner on the world map, she said.

It may be recalled here that the Telangana Jagruthi is a social and cultural organisation that works towards hosting and celebrating festivals like Bathukamma in the state and elsewhere.

The former Nizamabad Lok Sabha member said Telangana Jagruthi will host the events during Bathukamma festival. Telangana's widely popular and celebrated floral festival Bathukamma was showcased on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in Dubai last year.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her heartiest wishes and warm greetings to all the women of state on the auspicious commencement of Bathukamma festival on Sunday.

“I will also celebrate ‘Bathukamma’ with women journalists, doctors, artistes and many other women from different walks of life tomorrow and with Raj Bhavan Pariwar women on Monday. I wish the people of Telangana a happy and joyous Bathukamma Festival.’ Raj Bhavan communique quoted the Governor as saying.