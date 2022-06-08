Baseless Allegations Made Against My Grandson in Hyderabad Gangrape Case, Says Home Minister Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the name of my grandson Furqan Ahmed was unnecessarily dragged into the Jubilee Hills rape case. He said the police have clarified that Furqan is not a suspect in the case. Earlier, the Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis had said that allegations in the media on MLA's son's involvement in the case were baseles.

It may be noted here that a BJP legislator had alleged that the minor’s rape had taken place after a bachelor’s party thrown by the grandson of Home Minister Mahmood Ali. While speaking to a local news channel, Mahmood Ali’s grandson Furqan denied the charges of throwing a bachelor’s party ahead of his marriage. He said some people are making wild allegations against him as he comes from a respectable and a political family. Furqan added that he was exploring legal options against the defamatory charges against him and his grandfather in the case.

Addressing a press conference on Wedneday, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the Telangana Waqf Board Chairman was elected by the board committee and he has no authority to sack the Chairman from the post. During the Jubilee Hills rape case investigation, the son of a senior Telangana Waqf Board functionary was also held and since then demands were raised for the removal of Waqf Board Chairman from the post.

The Home Minister added that it is the responsibility of the parents to keep a watch on their wards digital activities. Mahmood Ali reiterated that no leniency will be shown to the accused in the Jubilee Hills rape case and police are investigating the case without fear and favour.

