Basar IIIT Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

A BTech student ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan inside a hostel room at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies which is popularly known as IIIT in Basar, Telangana. The incident took place on August 23.

The victim was identified as Suresh, a native of Dichpally in the Nizamabad district. He was found hanging in the hostel room and was immediately shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police are currently investigating the case and further details are awaited. According to the sources, the reason behind the extreme step is said to be love failure. However, the police have to confirm the same.

Also Read: BJP High Command Suspends Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh