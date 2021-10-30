Banswada School Kids Taken Ill After Mid-day Meal

Over 70 Mandal Parishad Girls Primary School students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in Birkur Mandal, Banswada. The source said that 2,664 students had eaten the mid-meal at around 3 pm several students complained of uneasiness and started vomiting. The school staff gave basic treatment, but that was of no use and around 321 students were shifted to the nearby local hospital for better treatment.

Telangana State Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy paid a visit to the hospital and inquired about the students' health. He directed that an investigation be conducted into the cause of the incident and that appropriate action be taken against those responsible.

He also urged school officials to take precautionary steps to avoid such events in the future.