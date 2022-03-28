A historic stepwell in Bansilalpet area of Secunderabad figured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio talk on Sunday. While speaking on the water conservation methods being adopted in various parts of the country, the Prime Minister mentioned the Nizam-era stepwell and how it became a dumping yard. He expressed his happiness over the restoration of 18th century stepwell. The Prime Minister said that there are many stepwells in the country which are centuries old.

The Bansilalpet stepwell, which went defunct four decades ago after it was filled with hundreds of tonnes of garbage and construction debris, was restored by The Rainwater Project in colloboration with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) departmement.

Credit of restoring stepwells and our heritage goes to Minister @KTRTRS garu , @arvindkumar_ias garu and the whole team of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Telangana

It is said at a freshwater source was located at a depth of 20-25 feet and has a water carrying capacity of 22 lakh litres. Kalpana Ramesh, the founder of Rainwater Project was elated after finding her work getting appreciated by the Prime Minister himself.

The organisers of Rainwater Project informed that this place would soon be converted into a major tourist attraction. Over the last two years, Kalpana-led The Rainwater Project team has restored at least six wells in and around Hyderabad. She said long before Britishers established a model village in Bansilalpet area, the step well was known as Naganna's well.

