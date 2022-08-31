Bank Holidays in September 2022: No Banking On These Days
Bank will be closed for 8 days in September 2022, as per the Reserve Bank of India calendar holidays. These holidays do not include regular ones like the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
Many bank holidays are regional, based on the RBI, and may range from state to state and bank to bank. All eight holidays are regional holidays, this month. Online banking services are also available on days when these financial institutions are not operational.
Check Out Holidays List
September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi
September 6: Karma Puja – Ranchi
September 7: First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 8: Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 9: Indrajatra – Gangtok
September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Jaipur, Imphal
Weekend Leaves
September 4: First Sunday
September 10: Second Saturday
September 11: Second Sunday
September 18: Third Sunday
September 24: Fourth Saturday
September 25: Fourth Sunday