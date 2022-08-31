Bank Holidays in September 2022: No Banking On These Days

Bank will be closed for 8 days in September 2022, as per the Reserve Bank of India calendar holidays. These holidays do not include regular ones like the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Many bank holidays are regional, based on the RBI, and may range from state to state and bank to bank. All eight holidays are regional holidays, this month. Online banking services are also available on days when these financial institutions are not operational.

Check Out Holidays List

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 6: Karma Puja – Ranchi

September 7: First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8: Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9: Indrajatra – Gangtok

September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Jaipur, Imphal

Weekend Leaves

September 4: First Sunday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Fourth Sunday