Bangaru Telangana Is Becoming Banjara Telangana: BSP Leader Praveen Kumar

Former IPS officer and BSP state chief co-ordinator Dr. RS Praveen Kumar said that there is a need to put an end to the dictatorial ruling of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He attended a review meeting organised by party state general secretary Ebram Shekhar in the Hastinapuram division of Ranga Reddy district.

Speaking on the occasion, RS Praveen Kumar said that the 'Bangaru Telangana' is changing into 'Banjara Telangana'. He said that many people from various communities had sacrificed their lives for achieving Telangana and now the government is working towards the suppression of a few sections of people. He said that the government didn't fulfill the promises made for Dalits.

Praveen Kumar further asserted that everyone should fight for power and hinted that very soon they are going to enter the Pragathi Bhavan. More than 800 members from various other parties have joined BSP in the presence of Praveen Kumar. In the meeting, BSP state president Manda Prabhakar, leaders Pasula Balaswamy, Katikala Srihari, Darmender, Ramchander, Vijay, and Jagan were present.

On July 20th, Praveen Kumar who was the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society tendered his resignation and later joined BSP.