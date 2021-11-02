Bandi Sanjay's Second Phase Of Padayatra Starts From Nov 21

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay is going to take up the second phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the state. He is going to start his padayatra on November 21 and it will continue till January 10. He started his padayatra on August 28 and concluded it on October 2. In the first phase, a total of 19 Assembly constituencies have been covered and the padayatra went on for 36 days.

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh spoke about Bandi Sanjay's second phase padayatra. He said that there was a huge response from the people in all the constituencies in the first phase of padayatra.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh said that they had planned to conduct the second phase of padayatra in the next month, but there is pressure from party workers to launch the second phase of padayatra, so, padayatra is being conducted from November 21. A million march programme involving the unemployed youth is going to be conducted on November 12.

BJP state general secretary Premender Reddy said that "As per our preliminary estimates, the party will win with a majority of 30,000 votes."