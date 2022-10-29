Bandi Sanjay's Open Challenge to KCR in TRS MLA Poaching Case

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Friday took an oath at Yadadri temple in Bhongir, stressing that his party was not involved in the alleged poaching of four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

He also challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to do the same and prove that he had not scripted the MLA poaching controversy. The BJP chief also challenged CM and the four TRS MLAs to undergo a lie detector test.

“The chief minister is not able to protect his own MLAs. He knows that the Munugode assembly bypoll is going to be a setback for the party (TRS) and hence all of this has been created. I came here and took an oath. I am asking Chief Minister KCR to do the same,” Sanjay said at the temple.

He further added, “As they got to know that I was heading to Yadadri, the police were informed about it. TRS goons tried to create hurdles on the way. And yet, I am here. The chief minister renovated this entire Yadadri temple with a massive budget and said it is very prestigious for our state. So why not come to this divine spot and take an oath.”

