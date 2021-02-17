Bandi Sanjay - Stop Harassing Students By Linking Exam Fees With Term Fees

Telangana: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has slammed corporate educational institutions for stipulating that all term fees have to be paid in order to pay examination fees. Kumar said that educational institutions are harassing students to pay the entire fee in just 2 months.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned whether the education department officials were sitting with their eyes closed while charging the entire year's fee for just two months.

Kumar alleged that the Inter Board was keeping silent because of the TRS elders who are behind the corporate educational institutions. Kumar warned that if there is any loss to inter students as in the past, the government officials should not leave anyone.

Kumar once again demanded immediate payment of salaries to lecturers and teachers. He suggested that the employers should immediately hold a meeting with the staff and resolve the salary issue.

In the matter of fees, Kumar said that they know whose purpose is behind the silence of the officers on the issue of payment of staff salaries. He warned that the history of colleges and TRS leaders would be exposed when the occasion arose.