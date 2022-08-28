Bandi Sanjay Seeks Permission to Visit Kaleshwaram Project

Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday has urged the Telangana government to allow a BJP team to visit the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). He has written a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in this regard. A team of 30 persons including MPs and MLAs from the BJP, former representatives and Irrigation experts will be part of the team that will visit the project in the first week of September.

"We want to clear our doubts by getting information about the construction of Kaleshwaram project and the reasons for flooding. The BJP team's aim is to examine the damage caused to the motors in the project due to the heavy floods. Opposition parties visited the srisailam project when the turbines were damaged due to the 1998 floods. Between 2004 and 2009, the then government invited the opposition parties to ascertain the situation and cleared their doubts on the works,” the Karimnagar MP said in a letter.

He also mentioned that irrigation officials from the government should be sent to clear their doubts on the project.

On August 27, addressing a public meeting at Hanamkonda which was held to mark the conclusion of the ongoing third phase of ‘padayatra’,BJP national president JP Nadda alleged that massive corruption took place in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

