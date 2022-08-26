Bandi Sanjay’s Padayatra To Continue As HC Posts Govt Plea To Stop Yatra Tomorrow

Telangana High Court on Friday postponed the hearing of the petition filed by Telangana government to stall Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra for tomorrow. The Telangana government filed a lunch motion petition challenging the single judge bench's order allowing BJP to continue padayatra. Therefore, the padayatra will continue with the single bench’s court order.

Welcoming the court order, the BJP MP Bandi Sanjay resumed the march in Garmejipally in Jangaon district following a lunch break today.

The third phase of Mr Kumar's 'padayatra' began on August 2 and is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

BJP national president J P Nadda will attend a public meeting at the end of the third phase of the 'padayatra'.

