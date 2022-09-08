Hyderabad: Criticising the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)- led Telangana government for its alleged non-arrangement for the Ganesh festival, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar sparked a new controversy by referring to famous ‘Hussain Sagar’ lake as ‘Vinayaka Sagar’.

Pointing out the poor arrangements for the immersion of idols at the Hussain Sagar lake, the BJP Chief told reporters that the state government had allegedly failed completely in making arrangements for the Ganesha Navratri celebration. Kumar said that immersion will take place in “Vinayak Sagar”, referring to the ‘Hussain Sagar’.

“It’s the same thing every year. The government started the arrangements only after the Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti came to protest on the roads. While the Hindus are struggling, the celebrations are going on in the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam. That’s the condition of the TRS party,” BJP leader said.

He said last time around 60 cranes were installed for Ganesh immersion and claimed inadequate arrangements have been made for a two-day immersion affair.

“In two days, large immersions are going to be made, and even the minimum arrangement hasn’t been made. Only some cranes were installed in the morning, which is not yet working,” the state BJP chief lamented.

Expressing his disappointment over the lack of adequate arrangements at the famous lake, the BJP Chief accused the TRS government of targeting the Hindu community and belittling the Hindu festivals.

“The municipal minister is an atheist. While his father believes in God, he does not. After the meeting with Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, unnecessary rules and regulations were placed. Just for putting a Ganesh idol, we need sound permission, height permission, and revenue permission. Are Hindus not paying taxes?” Kumar asked the Telangana government.

Notably, Bandi Sanjay had warned the KCR government on Monday against creating hurdles in the Ganesh Nimajjanam on Tank Bund in Hyderabad on the pretext of Supreme Court orders.

(With ANI inputs)