Bandi Sanjay Demands Telangana Govt To Release Pranahita Pushkaralu Funds

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay demanded the Telangana state government to release the funds for the smooth conduct of Pranahita Pushkaralu. He criticised the Telangana government over the delay in releasing the budget for the conduct of Pranahita Pushkaralu. He said that people from not only Telangana but also from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states would come and take a dip in Pranahita river and have the darshan of Mukteswara Swamy."

He said that the Telangana government should immediately sanction funds for providing basic facilities to the devotees and further added that the government has deliberately delayed sanctioning the funds for the pushkaralu.

Pranahitha Pushkaralu are going to be conducted from April 13 to 24. The Telangana government keeping all its efforts for the pushkaralu in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

