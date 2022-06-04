Bandi Sanjay Demands CBI Investigation Into Hyderabad Gang Rape

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding a CBI probe into the Hyderabad Gang Rape case. Bandi Sanjay mentioned that Police are trying to save the accused and sidelining the case. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and asked the government to prove that it is no way in the crime. He requested the concerned ministers to take immediate and stern action against those who are involved in the case and shouldn't spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations.

He said that BJP would stand by the victim's side if the government shows any partiality towards anyone. Bandi Sanjay also demanded the closure of pubs in Telangana. Here is the tweet made by Bandi Sanjay.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought an explanation from the Hyderabad police over the delay in the registration of an FIR in connection with the gang-rape of 17-year-old girl in a moving car.

"The Commission has observed that since the incident allegedly/reportedly took place on 28.05.2022 (Saturday), the FIR in the said incident has been lodged on 31.05.2022, i.E. After three days of the incident. The delay in registering the FIR in the matter is a matter of concern. Reasons thereof may be furnished and action against the concerned errant official should also be taken and appraised to the Commission," the NCPCR said in a letter to the Hyderabad police on Friday.

