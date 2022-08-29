Bandi Sanjay Dares CM KCR to Take out Padayatra Without Police Protection

Reiterating that the Praja Sangrama Yatra will be continued braving repressive measures, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Monday said he will take out the fourth phase of the padayatra from September 12.

Daring Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Sanjay at a press meet in Hyderabad said that he would stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra if, CM KCR takes out padayatra without police protection and announced the dates of his yatra.

Sanjay who is also BJP MP From the Karimnagar constituency asked, "Why KCR is talking about religion without saying what KCR will do for the development of the state."

Pointing fingers at KTR, he said, "Why is DJ Tillu silent on liquor scam? Who was involved in the liquor scam? Whose role was there in Human trafficking?"

"KCR has been deceiving the farmers of Telangana by inviting farmers union leaders for meetings," Sanjay added.

He further said that BJP will stop TRS government from installing meters on agricultural borewells if they try to do so.

He went on to say that KCR has been organising public meetings only to criticise BJP.

“KCR should tell the people of Telangana how many promises have been fulfilled to date in the state,” demanded Sanjay.

