Bandi Sanjay Builds Pressure on Telangana Govt to Recruit Group 1 Officers

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hit out at the TRS government for not releasing any notification over the years. A total of 1,600 group-1 positions are lying vacant in the state. He further stated that as there was no group-1 notification from the last few years, there was a shortage of IAS officers. Group-1 officers from the state cadre are posted as members of IAS.

The directly recruited IAS officers are working as the in-charge officers of up to four additional departments in the absence of group-1 recruitments. Bandi Sanjay stated that there are 4,000 group-2, 2,000 group-3, and 40,000 group-4 vacant posts. He also added that more than 25,000 junior assistant posts are vacant at both state and Mandal level. Bandi Sanjay stated that if the government fails to fill up the vacant posts, then they would launch an agitation.

Privilege Panel to Review Bandi Sanjay Arrest Matter:

Recently, Bandi Sanjay moved a privilege motion before the Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha chaired by Jharkhand BJP MP Sunil Singh alleging that he was forcefully arrested by V Satyanarayana, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, and other officials on Jan 4.

The notice of the meeting sent by the Committee read the subject of discussion as "Notice/Complaint/Email dated 3 January 2022 given by him against Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police and three other Police officials of Karimnagar District, Telangana, for forcefully arresting him in an illegal manner and for attempting to produce him before the Court for ‘remand’ in connection with the filing of alleged false cases against him".

According to the reports, Bandi Sanjay will appear before the panel on Friday and will tell what happened with him.

