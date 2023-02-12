Banda Prakash Elected Unopposed as Dy Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj was on Sunday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council. He was elected unanimously as he was the only candidate who had filed the nomination on Saturday.

Recalling the services of Prakash for Mudiraj community, the Chief Minister said his election as the Deputy Chairman is a matter of pride for all. Banda Prakash has been in politics since 1981. He served as a municipal councillor and also became a general secretary of the party.

Earlier, the chief minister had finalized MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj as BRS party candidate for the coveted post of state Legislative Council. Notably, the state government has appointed MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao as Chief Whip and MLC Sunkari Raju and Padi Kowshik Reddy as Whips in the Legislative Council.

