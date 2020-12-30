Balka Suman Fires Bandi Sanjay: Mind Your Language When Talking About KCR

Government Whip Balka Suman lashed out at BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday for criticising the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Addressing a press conference along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and asserted that Bandi Sanjay has to pay heavily for the comments being made on KCR.

He added that Bandi Sanjay made some unpleasant comments on KCR. He further added that,"Is this the way to approach a person in a state who occupies the top position? Leaders of BJP talk about tradition and culture repeatedly, and here is a chief of BJP who speaks a totally different language."

Balka Suman also said that, "After the formation of Telangana, BJP had to constitute a separate body for Telangana, and as a result, Sanjay got an opportunity to become State president."

He further added that, "Why doesn't Sanjay, who criticizes the government of the state talk about the Kaleshwaram project? I challenge him to bring the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme a national project status if he works for the state's development."

He said that Bandi Sanjay had done nothing for the development of Karimnagar Parliament constituency in the past one and half year. He said that “Works were also taken up on a war-footing during the tenure of Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar."

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and others also attended the meeting.