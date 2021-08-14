Balka Suman Accuses Etela Of Misusing Power

Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman lashed out at former minister Etela Rajender. He made sensational comments against Etela. He alleged that Etela has been indulged in illegal activities including land grabbing when he was in power. He further added that Etela wants to become Chief Minister of the state. He said that KCR was responsible for all the positions that Etela had enjoyed earlier in the party.

Balka Suman asserted that KCR helped Etela a lot and now the latter joined hands with the leaders of opposition parties and is raising his voice against the ruling TRS party. He said that Etela resorted to TRS anti-party activities. He expressed anguish at the behaviour of Etela Rajender and alleged that Etela grabbed the lands of SCs.

He said that Etela Rajender was sacked from the state cabinet on May 1 as he grabbed the lands from SCs. KCR had ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance to conduct inquiries into the allegations of land grabbing in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages of ​​the Medak district in Telangana.

Balka Suman said that if Etela Rajender wins the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls, then Etela would be benefitted; if TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav wins the Huzurabad byelections then the entire constituency will be developed. He said that people would decide who would win the upcoming bypolls. He urged the people to vote for the ruling TRS party because it always works for the welfare of the public.

After the resignation of Etela Rajender, a bypolls has been necessitated to the Huzurabad constituency. Etela Rajender resigned from the TRS party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party.