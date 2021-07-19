Bakkani Narasimhulu Appointed Telangana TDP Chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu appointed Bakkani Narasimhulu as the new president of the Telangana TDP President on Monday.

He met Chandrababu Naidu at the party office and thanked him for giving him the new responsibility. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh congratulated Bakkani Narasimhulu.

It is all known knowledge that TDP Telangana president L Ramana resigned to his post and also the party. In a letter to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Ramana thanked the TDP for supporting his political career for over three decades.

L Ramana worked as the president of Telangana TDP after the state formation. He had earlier served as a Minister during the TDP regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and also represented the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament.

On 16th July, L Ramana joined the TRS party in the presence of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.