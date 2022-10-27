Bad Boy Billionaires: Telangana HC Tells Netflix To File Vacate Plea In Civil Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the City Civil Court to decide and issue final orders on the episode related to Satyam Computers founder B Ramalinga Raju episode which is part of Netflix's Bad Boys Billionaires series, within three weeks.

The matter was pending for the past two years after the Satyam founder in 2020 had approached the Civil Court seeking orders to stop the release of the episode made on him by Netflix. The web series on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy was already aired by Netflix.

Ramalinga Raju cited that the episode contained half-truths and would tarnish his reputation. The Civil Court issued ex-parte orders, directing Netflix not to release the episode on Ramalinga Raju. Though the orders were challenged by Netflix in the High Court, the case was prolonged for two years due to the pandemic and other issues.

The matter had come for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justice Shameem Akther and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka. The bench disposed the case before the HC and issued orders to Netflix to file a vacate petition before the Civil Court, and instructed the lower court to decide on the matter within three weeks.

Also Read: Netflix to Penalise Subscribers Who Share Passwords