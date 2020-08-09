MANCHERIAL: A woman gave birth to a baby with one eye at the Chennur government hospital in Mancherial district of Telangana on Saturday, August 8. The photo of the baby has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, Priyanka wife of Shankar gave birth to the baby with one eye in the Chennur hospital. Priyanka and Shankar are natives of Lingannapet village of Kotapalli in Mancherial. This baby was the second child of the couple and had their first child two years ago.

Immediately after the birth, both the parents and doctors were shocked looking at the baby and immediately started treatment. However, sadly the baby died just within 30 minutes after birth.

Speaking about the baby, Dr Satyanarayana said that this kind of babies are born in rare cases and some of them are born with congenital abnormalities. The doctor said that the child's mother might have been exposed to radiation which might be the reason for the deformity of the child.