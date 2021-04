Azmeera Chandulal Succumbs To COVID, Telangana Leaders Condole Death

Former minister Azmeera Chandulal died on Thursday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 66-year-old leader is survived by his wife and four children. He worked as the Tribal Welfare Minister in NT Rama Rao’s Cabinet. Later, he left the TDP and joined TRS.

He served as the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet from 2014 to 2018. He was a three-time MLA from Mulugu Assembly Constituency and a two-time MP from Warangal Parliament Constituency.

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana State Eatala Rajendear tweeted that it is very sad to listen to the death news of Chandulal. Here is the tweet made by Eatala.

Telangana leaders took to their social media handles and are sharing their condolence messages. Here are some of the tweets.