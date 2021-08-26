Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Freedom Walk Organised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the week-long celebrations by the Ministry of Information &Broadcasting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- 75 years of the country’s Independence, the regional Outreach Bureau, Hyderabad organized a Freedom Walk in the city today. Volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS Units of various colleges under Osmania University joined in enthusiastically in the walk along Necklace Road.

Director General (South) Shri S. Venkateshwar and Director (PIB& ROB) Smt. Shruti Patil along with Deputy Director Shri (Dr.) Manas Krishnakanth flagged off the walk by releasing the tricolor balloons into the air in the presence of NSS, NYK Coordinators from Hyderabad, and Rangareddy districts.

Speaking on this occasion, DG (South) Shri S. Venkateshwar said that the objective of the freedom walk is to make aware of the citizens the importance of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’being celebrated across the nation on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence. The ‘Iconic Week’ from 23rd to29th August involves activities of various media units of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting like the PIB, ROB, Publications Division, Doordarshan, and AIR to highlight the contributions of the regional freedom fighters in the freedom movement of the nation, said Shri Venkateshwar.Smt. Shruti Patil, Director, ROB & PIB Hyderabad said that the activities are aimed at instilling a sense of pride in our youth about our country and re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation.

Volunteers from NYK and NSS in large numbers along with citizens participated in the walk with placards with the quotes of the prominent freedom fighters.

