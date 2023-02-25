Avoid These Roads on Sunday to Escape Traffic Jam

There will be traffic diversions on Sunday near Gachibowli Stadium. Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayana Naik said that there will be traffic diversion and there will be some restrictions for heavy vehicles near Gachibowli Stadium.

Music Director Illayaraja's music concert will be held on February 25 at Gachibowli Stadium. He further added that 17,520 people are likely to attend the live concert on Sunday.

The traffic diversion will begin from afternoon 2 PM to 11PM.

The vehicles which are coming from Lingampally to Gachibowli, should head towards SMR Vinay City, Botanical Garden. The vehicles which are coming from Raidurgam between the Lingampallly route, can take the route between Triple IIT Junction, Wipro Circle and Nalgonda.

There will be no entry for vehicles from Lingampally to Gachibowli and Gachibowli to Lingampally. No entry for heavy vehicles on this route. Truck, Lorries, and any kind of heavy vehicle is not allowed to travel in this route on Sunday. The top cop requested the public to cooperate with them to ensure safety.