Avoid These Roads in Hyderabad Today

Due to the Protest demonstration call given by Congress Party on June 13th, before Enforcement Directorate ( ED) office near Ayakar Bhavan, there would be Severe traffic congestion between 11 am to 3 pm at the following places: Khairathabad Junction, Khairathabad Flyover, Chintalbasti, Lakdikapool, Basheerbagh, Telugu Thalli flyover Junction, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, PCR junction, Liberty Jn, Narayanaguda, Secretariat/ BRK Bhavan.

The Joint CP Traffic has issued an advisory and urged the commuters to avoid the above areas between 11 am to 3 pm.

Senior Telangana Congress leaders decided to protest at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday when party MP Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi in the alleged irregularities of the National Herald case.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress cadre will sit in front of the ED office as long as Rahul Gandhi stays in the agency’s office for questioning. He said they would go in a rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the ED office in Basheerbagh and sit on a dharna there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday arrived at Congress headquarters, ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. ED issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case.

