Avoid These Congested Roads in Hyderabad for Next 2 days

Feb 10, 2023, 12:23 IST

Feb 10, 2023, 12:23 IST
HYDERABAD: The Formula E event will begin on February 11  and keeping in mind the changes in routes around the venue- Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions around the area from February 5th to 12th. Apart from the the race the police have also imposed traffic restrictions due to the ongoing Telangana Assembly sessions.

As of now, traffic is not allowed on the Telugu Talli flyover towards the Khairatabad flyover and Mint Compound to Prasad’s Theatre.

Vehicles were not allowed towards PVNR Marg and diverted near the VV statue in Khairatabad towards Shadan College-Ravindra Bharati.

Traffic congestion is expected at these junctions:

VV Statue- Khairatabad Junction

Old Saifabad PS Junctions

Ravindra Bharathi Junction

Mint Compound Road

Telugu Talli Road

Necklace Rotary

Kattamaisamma temple near Lower Tankbund  and Tankbund

Commuters are advised to avoid these junctions to avoid traffic jams, Hyderabad police advisory said.

The Hyderabad E-Prix Racetrack next to Hussain Sagar Lake will host the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event on Saturday. The 2.8-km track in Hyderabad will host the first-ever Formula E race in India.

