Hyderabad: Not just Covid-19, Telangana is witnessing a spike in Typhoid cases too. Telangana Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that the state is observing an increase in seasonal diseases including dengue, acute diarrhoeal diseases and common flu.

As more cases of typhoid are getting reported in the state, the Public Health Director advised people to avoid street food specially pani puri. Srinivasa Rao said people are eating panipuri sold by roadside vendors who lack hygiene and fall ill. He described typhoid as “pani puri (golgappa) disease” and urged pani puri vendors to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene while preparing and serving the food item

“Do not eat pani puri in the rainy season. Pani puri bandis can become a source of typhoid fever since most of the vendors overlook basic norms of hygiene and cleanliness. For the sake of Rs 10 pani puri, don’t ruin your health,” Rao said.

In the past few weeks, the state has witnessed seasonal diseases including malaria, acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADDs), and viral fevers. The seasonal diseases are said to be related to the consumption of contaminated food, water, and vector-borne diseases. In May, the health authorities recorded 2,797 cases of typhoid while a similar number of cases (2,752) has been reported between July 1 and July 11 in the state.

