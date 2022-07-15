Avanse Financial Services Eyes 15-20pc Growth in Telangana

Avanse Financial Services Limited, education-focused NBFC, in line with its business expansion plans, today announced the launch of its new workspace in Hyderabad. Shri. Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Member of Parliament of India representing Telangana in the Rajya Sabha,along with Mr. Rajesh Kachave, Chief Business Officer – Education Loans (EL), Avanse Financial Services inaugurated the new office. It is located at the Grand building, 3rdFloor, Somajiguda, Raj BhavanRoad. With this new workspace, the organisation aims to provide seamless and affordable education financing for every deserving student across the state of Telangana.

According to various research and survey reports, many students who opt to study abroad are from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, and Maharashtra. Students in these states are driven by the aspiration to access quality education and to leverage the advantages of global exposure. Some of the most preferred study abroad destinations are the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia, to name a few.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have always been important markets for Avanse Financial Services. As of 31st March2022, Hyderabad contributed over ~11% to the organisation's overall AUM of~INR 4,836 crores. The firm aims to achieve 15-20% growth in the medium to long term in Telangana and plans to continue strengthening its presence in southern India.

Commenting on the launch of this centrally located workspace, Mr. Amit Gainda, MD & CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, "Employee safety and well-being have always been our priority. We believe that if our people are safe and happy, we can deliver the best results for our customers and create consistent value for our shareholders. In line with this notion, we are delighted to move into our new office in Hyderabad, which has been designed keeping in mind the comfort and welfare of our employees, customers, partners and all other stakeholders."

He further added, "Being an education financing organisation, we have been designing hyper-personalised solutions for students to fulfil their academic aspirations, for professionals to acquire evolving skills and for education institutions to develop their infrastructural facilities.Thus, we have remained true to our commitment to democratising education and education financing in India. As more students are inclined to study overseas to access the innumerable benefits of international education, we have geared up to enable them to transform their academic dreams into reality. We also see a huge opportunity in partnering with education institutions in this region to enhance the overall education ecosystem and assist the state in acquiring human capital with the right blend of skills and expertise."

Avanse Financial Services has fulfilled the educational dreams of 2.5 lacs academic aspirants across 3,000+ institutes and 22,000+ courses in 50+ countries. The organisation has also provided growth and working capital to 1K educational institutes catering to over 5-6 lacs students.

