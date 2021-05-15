Autowala Exploits Lockdown Situation, Charges Rs 1000 From Secunderabad To Hitech City

Most of the people in Hyderabad use buses in day to day commuting. But due to the lockdown, the number of buses have been decreased. So, a few auto drivers are taking the advantage of the situation and are charging high prices. The auto rickshaws ride during the lockdown will cost more in Hyderabad.

Recently, a person from Vijayawada came to Secunderabad via train and was shocked to hear the price that an auto driver told him for reaching his destination (Hitech city). The autowala demanded Rs. 1000 from Secunderabad to Hitech city. Generally, the price would be in between Rs. 350 to Rs. 400 but now due to the lockdown the auto drivers have increased the fares.

The number of buses plying in Hyderabad has been reduced. Buses from Secunderabad to BHEL, Dilsukhnagar to Patancheru, Uppal to Mehidipatnam will run till 10 am in the morning.

Passengers who came from different parts of the state to Hyderabad and those who want to go to their native places have to hire their own vehicles. The auto drivers at Secunderabad, Nampally, Mahatma Gandhi and Jubilee bus stations are demanding huge amounts from the passengers.

Due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the cab services have been reduced. Earlier, nearly 60,000 cabs were available in the city, but now their number has dropped to less than 10,000. Passengers need to wait for nearly 45 minutes to one hour to book a cab. Generally, the cab fare from the airport to Thirumalagiri was up to Rs. 800, but now, they are charging Rs.1,500.