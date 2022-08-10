Autonomy Network Partners with T-Hub to Build a Web3 Community in Telangana

Hyderabad: Autonomy Network, a web3 company at the forefront of no-code NFT (Non-fungible Token) creation, has formed a partnership with T-Hub to introduce web3 and blockchain technology to user groups in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This extraordinary collaboration between Autonomy Network, a decentralized network for creators and communities, and T-Hub, India's leading innovation hub and ecosystem enabler will result in one of the world's most vibrant web3 communities. Autonomy will use its no-code infrastructure to run various community-owned initiatives for Blockchain, Web3, and Metaverse innovators as the community grows. Through this partnership, T-hub has become one of the most vibrant innovation communities worldwide.

Santosh Yellajosula and Agnes Budzyn, Co-founders of Autonomy Network said, "Hyderabad has one of the best engineering talents to build web3 networks. We believe that in the next few years, we will see the emergence of top projects, talent, and a vibrant ecosystem around web3. At Autonomy, we are proud to have chosen Hyderabad as our HQ and to be an early mover."

During the MoU signing, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal IT Secretary of Telangana, said, "I congratulate T-Hub and Autonomy Network for commencing this partnership. Web3 is a globally relevant concept, and during the inaugural ceremony of the T-Hub facility, our minister pointed out that 'web3 is a state priority.' It is an area that is pooling lots of talent, and it is possibly creating lots of wealth and driving the economy. So as a growing state and government, web3 is an area of opportunity for us".

"We want to take the lead on this opportunity at the state level. We shall announce a regulatory sandbox for web3 soon. We had planned to tell it during the inaugural ceremony of the T-Hub phase 2 launch, but we could not do so due to technicalities. Hopefully, it will only be weeks before it is formally announced”.

He adds, "Everything required to support the web3 ecosystem appears to be in place. The web3 ecosystem piques the interest of many developers and user groups. And companies like Autonomy Network have demonstrated a commitment to further democratizing it with their no-code strategy, which is fantastic. Most importantly, the VC committee is enthusiastic about supporting web3. We share the same commitment and want to make their journey easier."

This is an exciting collaboration for Autonomy Network as T-Hub is the first pilot project to introduce Autonomy's infrastructure to the community for the first time. T-hub community members also gain access to web3 sessions and near-zero blockchain transaction costs.

According to T-Hub’s CEO, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, "Everything working around web 3.0, metaverse, digital currency, and blockchain have become increasingly critical. We've been working with Santosh and Agnes for about four months, and we think this is a significant first step. We'll collaborate closely with Autonomy to create a web3 community."

"We intend to establish Hyderabad, Telangana, and T-Hub as the go-to locations for developing web3 communities. We also want to figure out how to get some use cases into the government. So, from that perspective, it's a great start. I'm excited to work with Autonomy."