Auto Drivers' Union Threaten Strike Over Illegal Seizure of Vehicles

According to the Telangana Auto Drivers JAC, autos registered inside GHMC regions have the right to operate in all GHMC areas, including some sections of the Ranga Reddy, Malkajgiri, and Medchal districts. However, the traffic police were unable to differentiate between outside registered autos and GHMC registered autos and began seizing the rickshaws in twin cities, despite the fact that these autos had valid licences to ply in the city. The requirement is clearly specified on the vehicle permission that the auto can go up to 60 kilometres from the residence of the auto owner and the pucca permit issuing authority.

TADJAC convenor Md Amanullah Khan said that traffic cops were seizing vehicles registered outside the city as well as those registered in GHMC zones, including parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. He reported that an Auto No.TS07UC 1979 was seized on Monday at City College for being an unlicensed outside vehicle. The Police Inspector who issued the vehicle check report did not have time to verify that the vehicle had a valid auto permit valid until 17-04-2026 to operate inside the GHMC borders.

Amanullah Khan urged that the traffic police release all such vehicles and withdraw the cases of drivers with valid auto licences to ply inside the GHMC Areas including some sections of the neighbouring Districts, as well as stop from harassing drivers in the future. Otherwise, the drivers will be forced to start an agitation right away.