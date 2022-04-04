Auto Drivers Strike in Hyderabad, Check Dates

Telangana Auto Drivers JAC has declared an indefinite Auto Bandh in the city beginning April 11 in protest of the Central Government's orders to collect Rs 50 penalty per day demanding settlement of Auto Fitness Renewal and other reasonable complaints of auto drivers. The JAC also slammed the Central Government for raising the cost of LPG per litre from Rs 65.96 paise to Rs 74.92 with effect from April 1.

Addressing the media, Convener Mohammed Amanullah Khan asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to use state powers to help needy auto drivers and to ignore the Centre's directions in this matter. Earlier, he praised the Chief Minister for offering a 75% discount on traffic police outstanding challans and extending a 15-day grace period till April 15 to pay the challans at the discounted cost.

He also suggested that the Chief Minister call the auto drivers' union representatives to Pragathi Bhavan and share meals with them, as he did with TSRTC employees in the past, to resolve auto drivers' reasonable issues and avert their scheduled indefinite auto bandh in the city beginning April 11.